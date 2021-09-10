FDA outlines plan to ‘follow the science’ as it mulls over COVID-19 vaccines for children
FDA leaders have issued a statement regarding the agency’s plan moving forward with regards to authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children. The FDA plans to “follow the science” with eyes on COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 12 as schools begin to get back in session around the country, the agency said in a news release attributed to acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation.www.massdevice.com
