TaskUs adds new board director

By Jeannette E. Garcia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Braunfels-based TaskUs Inc. has added Kelly Tuminelli to its board of directors. Tuminelli will also serve on the company's audit committee. On Sept. 7, TaskUs's (Nasdaq: TASK) board of directors voted to increase its size from six to seven members, which created a vacancy for Tuminelli. Her term is up for re-election during TaskUs's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 9.

