TaskUs adds new board director

Wanda Young, Pinkie Mayfield, Antonio Lucio To Bring Marketing and Financial Leadership Expertise to VidMob Board. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, is announcing the addition of three industry luminaries to their Board of Directors: Former Facebook, HP and Visa CMO Antonio Lucio, Graham Holdings Chief Communications Officer Pinkie Mayfield and Ford Pro Global CMO and former Samsung CMO Wanda Young. The new board members are joining at an important growth phase for VidMob, and at a time when the industry is looking toward data-informed creative as the next frontier in high performing marketing. In February, VidMob completed their Series C financing to accelerate global expansion.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO