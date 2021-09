The 2022 Subaru BRZ has been released, showing its newly redesigned exterior, and even more importantly, the promise of reliable, upgraded performance over the previous model year. This includes the introduction of a new, bigger engine that is not unfamiliar to Subaru fans, giving us the confidence in the new model year that we are hoping for, with the performance upgrades that make it worth buying over the last generation of the BRZ. But, the new one may let buyers down if they’re expecting this new engine platform to come with some big power boosters.

