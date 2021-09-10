CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Makes International Duty Admission Amid World Cup Rumours

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his emotions regarding the rumours surrounding the World Cup being held every two years.

Tuchel's players have returned from an early international break ahead of their match against Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of the game, Tuchel took several questions regarding the world of football, including the World Cup rumours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVlPb_0bsIQdyb00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When asked about the idea, Tuchel responded: "I just read some headlines, I don’t even know about the idea behind! Before I comment I would love to give everybody the chance to explain how and why.

"I think in the moment it is hard for every club to accept after Euros, Copa America, so quickly these international breaks with three matches for the players. It is very hard to accept. In the end people want to see the top players on the pitch.

"If we increase the games and the games and the games that will not happen in the end that we see always top performances. That is not for the benefit of the game. I am more for the actual situation than maybe a revolution in terms of a World Cup every two years. If the idea is well thought through, maybe they presented it and i didn’t hear it. I have not yet made my mind up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvwbK_0bsIQdyb00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The manager has suffered a double injury blow as N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are unavailable for the Blues' clash against Aston Villa due to injuries.

Pulisic returnded to Cobham on crutches and it is clear that Tuchel is not a fan of so many international matches.

