Economy

Epic Games wins injunction favoring alternative payments in antitrust lawsuit against Apple

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge today ordered Apple to change its policies and enable developers to use alternative payment systems in their apps in a ruling in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit. The permanent injunction could permit game and app makers to sidestep Apple’s 30% commission that it has had on the App Store for more than a decade. That commission generates billions of dollars a year for Apple.

