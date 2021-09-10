Epic Games wins injunction favoring alternative payments in antitrust lawsuit against Apple

On Friday, Sept. 10, Epic Games v. Apple, a lawsuit filed in August 2020 and argued in May of 2021, finally reached its conclusion, and no one is happy except for those of us that wanted to see everyone mad. At least, that’s one conclusion that can be drawn when the bigger of two multinational conglomerates wins most of a lawsuit, but has to start letting the other party keep more of the consumer money they generate by selling skins in a free-to-play battle royale game.

