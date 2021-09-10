Epic Games wins injunction favoring alternative payments in antitrust lawsuit against Apple
A federal judge today ordered Apple to change its policies and enable developers to use alternative payment systems in their apps in a ruling in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit. The permanent injunction could permit game and app makers to sidestep Apple’s 30% commission that it has had on the App Store for more than a decade. That commission generates billions of dollars a year for Apple.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0