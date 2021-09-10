CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Stolen XI: Raphinha - Leeds United

By Zak Anderton
 9 days ago

This weeks The Stolen XI is based around Liverpool’s next opponent, Leeds. Which of Leeds’ players should Liverpool steal and why?

Let’s find out! In Liverpool’s first matchup against a newly promoted Leeds last season the match surprisingly turned out to be an entertaining spectacle with the match ending 4-3, Mohamed Salah also managed to bag a hat trick! Leeds’ team is full of talent and many players could add something the Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

There are three players from Leeds’ team that I would love for Liverpool to steal, these are Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

Raphinha had been heavily linked to Liverpool in the summer transfer window but unfortunately the deal didn’t materialise after Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer.

Raphinha scored his first goal for Leeds against Everton in Leeds first ever win against Everton at Goodison Park and their first league win against them since 1990.

The Brazilian was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s team for the entirety of last season and managed to contribute to 15 goals in 34 appearances for the team which is a very good return considering Leeds scored 62 goals throughout the entirety of the Premier League campaign.

Raphinha would be an ideal player for Liverpool to steal as they have a considerable lack of depth in attack with only one player who can naturally play as a right winger in their team.

I feel that if Liverpool stole Raphinha he would be rotated with Salah and Sadio Mané and add not only an extra layer of depth to Liverpool’s team but add a bit more creativity to their starting 11.

Kalvin Phillips is an outstanding holding midfielder that recently won England men’s player of the year award and was one of England’s best performers at Euro 2020. Phillips would be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s high pressing formation as he never stops running and constantly tries to create space and goal scoring opportunities for his team.

Phillips can also however offer a lot in the defensive side of the game as he has a strong tackle and is the ‘anchor’ for Bielsa’s Leeds. Without him in the team their midfield has no control and is often overpowered by their opposition.

If Liverpool stole Phillips, he would be able to replace Georginio Wijnaldum who played an extremely important role for Liverpool last season.

However, he may not be able to consistently get a starting role in Liverpool’s midfield as they have a lot of great players covering each position and role such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Finally, Bamford is a clinical finisher and single-handedly kept Leeds in some games and was their top goal scorer last year. Bamford recently made his debut for the England men’s national team and played well.

When Bamford wasn’t in the Leeds team last year, they were much less threatening to the oppositions goal and didn’t have an end product in the final third which is what Bamford gives them.

Liverpool are also a team that are significantly lacking in height in comparison to other teams which isn’t ideal as there isn’t a ‘poacher’ waiting for a cross in the box.

If Liverpool stole Bamford, I feel that he would provide the extra height that is needed and be able to positively contribute to the team week in and week out.

In my opinion I feel that if Liverpool could steal a player from Leeds, it should be Raphinha as he would be the answer to Liverpool’s attacking depth issues and he would provide the creativity that Liverpool seems to be lacking in some of their recent matches. I also feel that he would fit the way that Liverpool plays extremely well.

LFCTransferRoom

Leeds vs Liverpool - Combined XI

There have been some great games between Liverpool and Leeds, including the stunner at the start of last season. Ahead of this week's fixture, however, both sides face being without key men due to the restrictions placed on Brazilian players. With that being said, who would make a team comprised...
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa considers central role for Raphinha

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is considering a more central role for Raphinha. The arrival of Daniel James from Manchester United has offered Bielsa the chance to bring the Brazilian inside. The Argentine boss is considering the possibility of converting the Brazilian maestro into an attacking midfielder, according to club...
chatsports.com

Leeds United v Liverpool: How to watch and follow the game

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 4.30pm BST and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 8.30pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
Tribal Football

Leeds chairman Radrizzani: Raphinha chose to reject Brazil

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani says it was Raphinha's decision to turn down Brazil selection this week. Radrizzani has revealed that Raphinha accepted the situation - knowing that if he played for Brazil he would have to miss multiple Leeds matches afterwards - and even made his own decision to say no.
chatsports.com

Raphinha: Leeds United star has been on Liverpool’s radar since 2016

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been outstanding for Leeds United since his move to the Premier League and the 24-year-old has caught the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United with his performances. According to a report from the Independent, Liverpool have been following the winger since 2016. During the Copa Sao...
chatsports.com

Daniel James makes claim about his position at Leeds United

Daniel James has said that he hasn’t spoken to anyone about his position at Leeds United yet. However, the 23-year-old stressed that he is satisfied to play anywhere in the forward line. Marcelo Bielsa’s side splashed £25 million to secure his services from Manchester United on deadline day. His opportunities...
chatsports.com

Kalvin Phillips stayed at Leeds United because of his grandmother

The Lions, who had secured promotion to the top-flight, were willing to give him a pay rise as well as Premier League football. The Whites’ promotion campaign had ended after suffering defeat against Derby County in the play-offs semi-final, with Villa then beating the Rams in the final. Despite the...
chatsports.com

Team news: Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Leeds United

The Spain midfielder begins the Premier League fixture at Elland Road, replacing Jordan Henderson as the Reds make two changes to the team deployed against Chelsea last time out. The other sees Diogo Jota return for Roberto Firmino, who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold,...
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Liverpool at Leeds United odds, picks and prediction

Following an action-packed Saturday, Liverpool (2 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) travels to take on Leeds United (0-1-2) Sunday. The match will be held at Elland Road with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Liverpool vs. Leeds United odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.
vavel.com

Leeds United vs Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp's pre-match comments

Liverpool will look to keep pressure on Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to face Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. Two solid clean-sheet wins against Norwich City and Burnley saw a perfect start made, but the 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Chelsea put an end to that.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Costly Win Over Leeds United

Ellend Road was buzzing ahead of the match, but visiting Liverpool took the game by the scruff of the neck. Liverpool’s midfield was dominant, controlling proceedings and springing attack after attack. Liverpool struggled with their finishing again, but still managed to put three past the Leeds defense. Of course, there...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace player ratings: Mohamed Salah stars as Reds down stubborn Eagles

LiverpoolAlisson – 7: Made a vital save in the opening minutes to claw away a Zaha effort, though that shot was the result of his own miscommunication with Milner. Denied Edouard with two crucial stops later on.James Milner – 6: Out of position at right-back, so can be forgiven somewhat for his early and almost costly mix-up with Alisson. Was unsurprisingly solid elsewhere.Ibrahima Konate – 7: Dealt well with the physicality of Benteke for a fairly straightforward debut, despite a late scare in a one-on-one with Edouard. Looks like he will be a significant presence in opponents’ boxes on set-pieces.Virgil...
sportspromedia.com

Leeds United claim global first with TikTok ecommerce partnership

Leeds are first soccer club in the world to become a TikTok shopping partner. Club will be able to add a ‘Shopping’ tab to its profile and tag products directly in videos. Deal comes shortly after TikTok partnered with Shopify to pilot in-app shopping experience. Premier League side Leeds United...
Tribal Football

Leeds winger Raphinha: Bielsa and I on same wavelength

Leeds United winger Raphinha says he and manager Marcelo Bielsa are on the same wavelength. Despite their slow season start, Raphinha insists European qualification is a realistic target. He told the Daily Mail: "I hate losing and my team-mates feel this way, too. "Bielsa is the same. He has even...
LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

