This light Chilean pinot noir is an easy choice, especially priced at $13

By Dave McIntyre
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tasty inexpensive kosher pinot noir from Chile leads our recommendations this week, but the values don't stop there. We also have a white and a red from Sardinia that show a little political history as well as warm-climate Mediterranean deliciousness for late summer. Uruguay joins in the fun with a top-notch tannat. The wine that has really piqued my interest comes from Portugal and is made by a winemaker who has quickly become a favorite of mine for wines with verve and character.

