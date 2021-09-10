Seven new ‘Anpanman’ films premiere on Tubi

The fall 2021 TV schedule is packed, with a ton of shows, new and delayed favorites, having finally wrapped production amidst the pandemic. The embarrassment of riches arrives from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus alongside traditional cable networks like FX and even some traditional network offerings that sound wild enough to grab attention. From the final season of Lucifer and the long-awaited premiere of FX’s Y: The Last Man, Star Wars: Visions and Doom Patrol season 3, to the Apple TV sci-fi epic Foundation, HBO’s Succession season 3, and Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series, finding something new and exciting to watch will be the least of your worries this season.
