As the semiconductor chip shortage continues to force production cuts, causing inventory to dwindle, average new car prices continue to reset records with each passing month. This phenomenon also applies to both Ford and Lincoln vehicles, particularly SUVs, with many models selling for more than MSRP. So it should come as no surprise that average new car prices once again reached unprecedented heights in the month of August, marking the fifth straight month they’ve set a new record, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.

