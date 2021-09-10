The Best Fashion Moments From The Harry Styles Love On Tour (So Far)!
( © Anthony Pham/via Getty Images) In a return to post-COVID normalcy, previously scheduled concerts, shows, and events are picking back up -- one of the most anticipated being Harry Styles's Love On Tour. Although the over-a-year-long wait for fans was agonizing, the postponement gave everyone extra time to craft some of the best concert outfits we’ve ever seen. Forget the Met Gala -- Harry Styles’s concerts are a whole fashion event in their own right. The second go-around for the U.S. leg of the tour has officially kicked off in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, where we’ve seen the beginning of some of the most amazing looks Harries are giving for HSLOT.younghollywood.com
Comments / 0