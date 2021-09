This time capsule Chevy Corvette show car is a look back at the crazy customs of the early 1980s. Back in the day, in this case the early '80s, the car show culture was quite a bit different than today. Back then it was less about performance and more about crazy customizations. It was wild, and the rides that were shown off through organizations such as the International Show Car Association (ISCA) were often pretty outlandish by today's standards. Formed in 1962, the ISCA became a sanctioning body for high-end indoor car shows. It didn't put on the events but instead managed the judging and other aspects, including a series championship.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO