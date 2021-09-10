CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Leave No Traces' Review: Police Brutality Triggers a Chain of Systemic Corruption in This Solemn Polish Procedural

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Leave No Marks” would be a more apt translation from the Polish title of “Leave No Traces,” referring as it does to a horrifying command from one police officer to another, heard early on in this marathon fact-based drama: “Hit the stomach so you leave no marks, not on the back.” They’re in the middle of administering a merciless, unprovoked beating — a hard rain of combat boots and handheld batons — to a very soft target in 18-year-old student Grzegorz Przemyk, holding nothing back but acute physical evidence of their ire, even as the victim’s stunned best friend looks on. Those missing marks, or traces, are only the first deception in the state’s protracted, punishing efforts to disprove what they know really happened, and Jan P. Matuszyński’s film unravels the conspiracy with earnest, exhaustive fury.

Screendaily

‘Leave No Traces’: Venice Review

Polish filmmaker Jan P Matuszyński explores a notorious chapter in the country’s Communist history. Dir. Jan P. Matuszyński. Poland/ France/ Czech Republic. 2021. 160mins. Leave No Traces certainly aspires to leave its own trace in the recording of Polish history, as it examines the facts behind a notorious miscarriage of justice in the country’s Communist era. Yet it’s arguable whether Jan P. Matuszyński’s latest work will leave a significant mark on viewers – at least, outside its own country – as, meticulously made and urgently committed as it is, the film suffers from a narrative laboriousness that is unlikely to connect with international audiences; especially in the age of sophisticated, streamlined TV versions of similar storytelling.
awardswatch.com

Interview: Jan Matuszyński on his Oscar-shortlisted political thriller ‘Leave No Traces’

For one of Poland’s most exciting new filmmakers, Jan Matuszyński has few influences from his native country. In describing political thriller Leave No Traces (‘Żeby nie było śladów’), he cites the likes of Frances Ford Coppola’s espionage masterpiece The Conversation and the Coen’s espionage disasterpiece Burn After Reading. That’s part mission statement, part truth. Leave No Traces follows the real-life case of Grzegorz Przemyk, an 18-year-old aspiring poet and victim of police brutality whose cruel killing in 1983 became an anti-Communist touchstone. It also shone a light on the ineptitude of government investigators, who sought to blame each other as the case became a national scandal.
wegotthiscovered.com

This Controversial Show About Police Brutality Is Dominating Streaming

Recent controversies surrounding police brutality haven’t just affected the United States — many other countries have seen protests now and over the years. One of the most famous cases of this was in Spain where in 2017, reports surfaced of excessive force used in Catalonia by police. Now a mini-series covered the police force there is absolutely exploding on HBO Max according to stats from FlixPatrol.
NBC News

Director Justin Chon on how he tried to capture an authentic adoptee experience

At the Cannes Film Festival in July, where he was promoting his coming film, “Blue Bayou,” director and star Justin Chon said he had had a particularly emotional response to an Asian interviewer from the Netherlands. The journalist, who was adopted, thanked him for his movie, which centers on a Korean American adoptee. And soon he found himself unable to control his response. For a while, Chon “couldn’t stop crying,” he said.
filmneweurope.com

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Leave No Traces to Represent Poland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish/French/Czech coproduction Leave No Traces by Jan P. Matuszyński is Poland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is currently vying in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
