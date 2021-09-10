CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch sues two alleged ‘hate raiders’

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of combating a tidal wave of harassment campaigns targeting marginalized streamers, Twitch has filed a suit against two alleged “hate raiders.”. First reported by WIRED, the suit, filed yesterday in US Federal Court, names two defendants, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose, and alleges the two were responsible in part for the rash of “hate raids” that have plagued Twitch since the beginning of August. In the lawsuit, Twitch said that:

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Twitch Is Suing Users Who Allegedly Conducted "Hate Raids" On Black And LGBTQ Streamers

Twitch has sued two users who allegedly bombarded people of color and LGBTQ people with racist, sexist, anti-gay content while streaming and created alternative accounts to avoid being banned. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that beginning in August, users CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose used bots to conduct "hate raids" on streamers...
LAW
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twitch sues two names behind hate attacks against its users

Twitch has recently sued two people for their role in hate-struggle organizations that specifically target people of color and LGBTI+ broadcasters. WIREDAccording to the news of , Twitch applied to the US District Court of Northern California to sue these two users. The lawsuit was filed against two Twitch users,...
LAW
washingtonnewsday.com

Twitch has filed a lawsuit against an unnamed couple linked to ‘Hate Raids.’

Twitch has filed a lawsuit against an unnamed couple linked to ‘Hate Raids.’. Twitch is suing two users in federal court in the United States, accusing them of organising “hate raids” aimed at non-white or straight video game streams. The individuals, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind...
LAW
Twitch Is Finally Getting Serious About Hate Raids

Twitch is taking action against the ongoing hate raids on its platform by filing lawsuits against two of the alleged organizers. As reported by The Verge, Twitch has filed a lawsuit against two people alleged to be behind some of the hate raids plaguing Twitch, known as CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose. The suit alleges that both users, who were not identified beyond their usernames, used bots to flood the chats of marginalized streamers with hateful and bigoted messages.
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

Why Twitch’s 'hate raid' lawsuit isn’t just about Twitch

It isn't hard to figure out who the bad guys are in Twitch's latest lawsuit against two of its users. On one side are two anonymous "hate raiders" who have been allegedly bombarding the gaming platform with abhorrent attacks on Black and LGBTQ+ users, using armies of bots to do it. On the other side is Twitch, a company that, for all the lumps it's taken for ignoring harassment on its platform, is finally standing up to protect its users against persistent violators whom it's been unable to stop any other way.
LAW
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twitch’s first measures against hate raids: report two users after being permanently banned

It has been difficult, but it seems that Twitch is beginning to crack down on disrespectful behavior and hate raids on its platform. After a strike by a large part of the community of content creators and their public, the platform has decided to sue two users for carrying out and participating in hate raids, especially directed at people of color and the LGBTQIA + community.
TWITCH
