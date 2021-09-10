North Lake County Public Library to participate in 9/11 memorial & museum’s education exhibition

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. POLSON — The North Lake County Public Library is excited to announce its participation in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.