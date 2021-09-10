Defense Business Brief: Fall conference season: Masks required; Army wants a new drone; Collins buying FlightAware; and more.

The CH-53K’s retrieval of an MH-60S Seahawk from a mountain valley is a big step for Pentagon’s most powerful helicopter. The U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter has recorded its first official fleet mission, completing the real-world retrieval of another helicopter from a mountain ridge, and marking a significant step forward for the program. While the rotorcraft, which has faced its fair share of problems in the past, is still undergoing operational assessment, the CH-53K recently undertook the mission over the course of September 4-5, although full details, and the photos seen in this feature, were released yesterday.

