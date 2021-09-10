CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Business Brief: Fall conference season: Masks required; Army wants a new drone; Collins buying FlightAware; and more.

By Marcus Weisgerber
Defense One
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re heading into the fall conference season, and after a year of virtual events (with some exceptions), in-person ones are set to resume (with some exceptions). But with the surge in COVID-19 infections, there are many restrictions. The Association of the U.S. Army is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative result from a COVID test less than 72 hours before attending its October conference. Attendees will be required to upload their vaccine records when registering.

