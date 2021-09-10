MetLife Refinances RXR Realty’s 475 Clermont in Brooklyn With $143M Loan
RXR Realty has secured $143 million of permanent financing to refinance a mixed-use, multifamily property in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. MetLife Investment Management supplied the 10-year, fixed-rate loan to affiliates of RXR for 475 Clermont, a rental apartment building located along the border of Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill and Fort Greene neighborhoods. A Greystone Capital Advisors debt advisory team led by Drew Fletcher and Matthew Hirsch led the transaction as exclusive advisor to RXR.commercialobserver.com
