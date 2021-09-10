CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former TE MarQueis Gray Transitions to New Role at Training HAUS

By Craig Peters
Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. — What began with the goal of rehabilitating an Achilles injury has turned into a new opportunity for former Vikings tight end MarQueis Gray at Training HAUS. The 22,000-square-foot facility that opened near Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in May 2018 offers comprehensive sports performance and recovery services that range from athletic training to sport-specific coaching to physical therapy.

