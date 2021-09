Despite their backgrounds in dance, JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots don't expect their Dancing With the Stars experience to be a cakewalk. A Dance Moms alum, Siwa joins Season 30 already making history by competing as the first contestant with a same-sex dance partner, and she's well aware that the road ahead will be a much different journey than her previous reality TV experience. "My partner actually texted me and said, 'Don't let your dance experience get to you because there's a lot of dancers in this season, but also it's totally different than anything you've ever done,'" Siwa told Us Weekly during a press announcement. "I think for me, the best analogy that I came up with was it's like a football player trying to play baseball or soccer or basketball. It's truly different. It's different muscles, it's different styles." Though she recognizes her dancing knowledge has potentially given her "the ability to pick up and comprehend faster" this season.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO