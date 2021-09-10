CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala Style Evolution Is So Stunning -- See Her 12 Looks!

By Amy Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is a Met Gala veteran. The 52-year-old triple threat has attended a whopping 12 Met Galas throughout her career, and each look amps up the glamour. There's rumors she's expected to attend this year as well!. It's no surprise she's consistently invited back. J.Lo...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenico Dolce
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Alberta Ferretti
Person
J Lo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Evolution#Strapless Dress#Cfda#Fashion Icon Award#Dolce Gabbana#The Great Gatsby#Chinese#Balmain#Bejeweled Cross
Highsnobiety

Met Gala 2021: Best Looks, Celebrity Style on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala is back! Not that you or I will ever be going, so no real cause for celebration. But, at the very least, the event is one of those "nature is healing" kinda moments, a nice reminder of the ongoing normalization of New York. From the fake seating...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Oliva Rodrigo’s Met Gala Hair Is Peak Gen Z Style: Get the Look

Good 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, and to say that she served up quite the fashion forward look would be a gross understatement. Wearing a lace Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a feather-embellished neckline, the 18-year-old singer stayed true to her punk rock flair for fashion. And according to her Instagram Stories, the look was a subtle nod to look that Jerry Hall wore in Paris circa the ‘70s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy