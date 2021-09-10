CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If...? - What if... Zombies?! - Review: From a Place of Love and Hope

Cover picture for the articleI tend to dislike post-apocalyptic stories. I'm also not very fond of zombies tales. Therefore, I was expecting "What if... Zombies?!" to be my least favorite episode so far. Surprisingly, that didn't happen! Instead, I enjoyed this whole new journey a lot — even though there is some stuff I'd like to discuss with you.

What If…Zombies!? Recap

This was the episode that a lot of people were waiting for largely because Marvel Zombies took off in a way that was kind of hard to grasp at first, but has huge ramifications for the Marvel universe since right now the Avengers are without any doubt the mightiest group on earth. The fact that they fell so easily meant that there wasn’t much hope for anyone else. That’s kind of a funny play on words since Hope van Dyne, the daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, turned out to be one of the pivotal characters that would almost make it to the end, but not quite. The opening of the episode is pretty eerie since it shows the beginning of Infinity War when Bruce Banner was launched via rainbow bridge towards earth to warn of Thanos’ impending arrival. There are a lot of questions with this episode since it would kind of indicate that Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and several others would still be out there, unaware of what’s happening on earth and possibly on their way to certain doom or, perhaps to aid in the continuing battle.
Marvel Zombies: memes and reactions for episode 5 of “What If …?” on Disney +

New Opening Wednesday for What If…? on the streaming service Disney+, with a new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe that once again managed to impact fans. In today’s episode we were introduced to a unique reality in which our favorite superheroes turned into zombies and they left the door open for us for a continuation. This is how they lived it on the networks!
Latest What If…? Clip Introduces Marvel Zombies into the MCU

Latest What If…? Clip Introduces Marvel Zombies into the MCU. As the producers have already teased, the upcoming fifth episode of the What If…? animated series will feature the Earth’s Mightiest Heros in their zombie incarnations. But now, Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo has dropped the first short clip from the next episode. It recreates a fan-favorite scene from Avengers: Infinity War, when Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw arrive in New York. Bruce Banner goes to welcome the uninvited guests, but he can’t transform into the Hulk. That’s when Iron Man steps up to save the day and defeats the Children of Thanos. All is good, except that Tony Stark doesn’t just overpower his foes, but he also feasts on their flesh. An astonished Banner can only observe that one of his formidable allies has turned into a zombie. And he’s now looking at him, hungrily.
Hulk
Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Marvel Zombies Reality

This week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? unveils an alternate reality fans have been waiting for since we got our first look at the animated anthology series. The first scraps of footage from the show revealed that it would be adapting the popular Marvel Zombies comics, exploring a dark version of the MCU where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have become Earth’s Hungriest Zombies.
Review: Marvel’s What If…? “What If…Zombies!?”

When a zombie plague infects the Avengers, the surviving heroes search for a cure. The multiverse is full of events that occurred differently than others. Events that lead to either something extraordinary or something ultimately consequential. This part of the multiverse has events that lead to something more terrifying. The halfway point of Marvel’s What If explores a different universe where our favorite heroes become one of the things that fear us more than death itself: zombies.
Marvel's What If: 6 Coolest Changes To The MCU In The Marvel Zombies Episode

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of What If. If you have not yet seen the episode, read on at your own risk!. It was in September 2005 that zombies broke through in a big way in Marvel Comics. The issue Ultimate Fantastic Four #21 introduced the idea of a dimension parallel to the canon where heroes were transformed into mindless, cannibalistic monsters, and that in turn led to a whole outbreak of content – including multiple limited series and one-shots. Given the subject matters popularity, it’s naturally only felt like it was a matter of time before the idea eventually arrived in the larger canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that’s exactly what has happened with the latest episode of What If.
What If..? Confirms Marvel Zombies Episode With Captain America and Hawkeye Posters

Marvel Zombies are coming to Marvel's What If…? episode five. Marvel Studios confirmed as much by revealing two posters for the new episode. One shows zombie Captain America. The other reveals the zombified Hawkeye. Tweeting out the posters, the official What If…? account teased, "Assemble the undead. Zombies awaken in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus." It is unclear what sparks the zombie apocalypse in this episode of What If…? -- What question could lead to this answer? -- but it is also expected to feature Spider-Man as a zombie hunter. You can see the two posters below.
What If? Episode 5 Review: ‘Superpowered zombies are very fun’

What If? episode 5 is now available on Disney Plus, hitting the MCU with a zombie apocalypse. This is one of the more “out there” episodes so far, presenting a future that changes the trajectory for most of the Avengers. It’s similar to episode 3 in this respect, which was one of the best episodes we’ve seen so far. Set during the events of Infinity War, episode 5 offers a different take on what could have happened. Is the zombie version of the MCU’s arguably best movie any good? This is the What If? episode 5 review.
Mark Ruffalo Reveals a New Clip From Tomorrow's Episode of 'What If...?', and Zombies Are Coming

Mark Ruffalo revealed a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of What If...?, which will explore a timeline where Marvel’s greatest heroes became blood-thirsty zombies. The clip brings us back to Avengers: Infinity War, at the exact moment where Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) arrive in New York to recover Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Time Stone. In the alternative timeline, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) rushes out to meet the villains, but the Hulk still refuses to come out to fight. Instead of Strange being kidnapped, however, magic portals open all around the villains, and Iron Man, Wong, and Strange himself show up to completely eradicate the members of the Black Order. Banner watches the brutality of the attack and feels that something’s wrong. When the dust has settled, a closer look at Iron Man’s face reveals the origin of the issue, as the Avenger is unquestionable a zombie.
Who Voices Zombie-Hunting Spider-Man In Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? has such a stacked guest cast that we’re guaranteed a huge number of MCU A-listers every week. However, with the incredibly busy schedules of the studio’s movie stars, it proved impossible to get everyone on board the animated series’ nine-part debut season. So far, for instance, the likes of Iron Man, Black Widow and Star-Lord have been voiced by actors other than Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Pratt respectively.
What If...? Season 1 Episode 5 Will Feature Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios has shared new posters for What If…? that hint at the plot of the next episode. Based on the posters, What If…? season 1, episode 5 will focus on Marvel Zombies. The new episode of What If…? is expected to be based on the Marvel Zombies miniseries, which...
Marvel Zombies 'What If' has a 'Buffy' Easter egg you probably missed

It was worth the wait. After four episodes of Marvel’s What if...? with mixed results, we finally got the alternate reality everyone was waiting for: the one where the Avengers are transformed into zombies. Based on the comics by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Marvel Zombies infects the Marvel Cinematic...
Shang-Chi & What If…? Zombies Review: This Is What Dreams Are Made Of – Alien Dragons And Gore | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Shang-Chi & What If…? Zombies Review: This Is What Dreams Are Made Of – Alien Dragons And Gore | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. Marvel’s What If…? is here. What If Zombies happened in the MCU? Well, it’d be really f***ed up! However, it’s also really awesome and fun to see. Also, Shang-Chi was a really good movie and the guys give their review of that too! What’s next for the MCU? No idea, but we’ll be here on MMMayhem to talk about it!
What If…? episode 5 recap: Marvel Zombies run rampant in dark reality

In the wake of last week's dark Doctor Strange journey, the fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? landed on Disney Plus Wednesday. This episode leans into horror tropes as it introduces Marvel Zombies to the MCU. The all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who observes the various realities...
