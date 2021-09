Naperville native Dan Shanower was a Navy Intelligence Officer who was working at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. “That day he was at work in his office with the seven who worked for him seated around a table,”said Pat Shanower, Dan’s mother. “They had just had the word about the Twin Towers in New York which he had taken to the admirals and came back to his office to begin working the intelligence about that when the plane struck the Command Center.”

