Oxenfree Is Getting Updates Five Years After Launch Tied to Oxenfree II
If longtime fans of Oxenfree have thought about jumping back into the adventure on PC before Oxenfree II's release next year, they might be surprised to find some radio transmissions they didn't find the first time around. And if you're one of those players, don't worry - you're not forgetting some key story beats or realizing you missed some important conversations. Five years after its release, Night School Studio has periodically been updating its acclaimed, original choice-driven narrative with a series of new audio teases that directly tie into the villains of Oxenfree II.www.ign.com
Comments / 0