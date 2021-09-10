CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxenfree Is Getting Updates Five Years After Launch Tied to Oxenfree II

By Jonathon Dornbush
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf longtime fans of Oxenfree have thought about jumping back into the adventure on PC before Oxenfree II's release next year, they might be surprised to find some radio transmissions they didn't find the first time around. And if you're one of those players, don't worry - you're not forgetting some key story beats or realizing you missed some important conversations. Five years after its release, Night School Studio has periodically been updating its acclaimed, original choice-driven narrative with a series of new audio teases that directly tie into the villains of Oxenfree II.

www.ign.com

Nintendo Life

Oxenfree II Is Being Teased With New Signals 'Invading' The Original

Update only on Steam for now, but more platforms planned. Oxenfree is a critically acclaimed and intriguing experience, so there has understandably been excitement about its sequel that's due to arrive in 2022. Developer Night School Studio, which has already shown its flair for storytelling and engaging with its fanbase, is now teasing the sequel in a rather smart way.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo: MCC seasonal updates to stop after Halo Infinite launch

343 Industries will be dropping seasonal updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection's multiplayer after Halo Infinite launches on December 8th and will instead adopt a new approach for how it updates the game. In a blog post on Halo Waypoint, the developer explains that it's "not ideal" for the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GameCube Turns 20 and Bluetooth Comes to Switch - NVC 578

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! This week, Super Ninfriendo Seth Macy takes a spin in the hosting chair, and he's joined by Brian Altano, Rebekah Valentine, and Kat Bailey to chat all things Nintendo. After four and a half long years, Bluetooth support is finally on Switch. But is it any good? Plus, the GameCube just turned 20 years old, and the panel discusses their favorite memories with Nintendo's little purple box.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Exclusive 18 Minutes Gameplay Trailer

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is developed by Leenzee Games, a Chinese indie studio founded in 2016. This upcoming action RPG takes us to the Ming Dynasty of ancient China. Based on historic events, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers focuses on fictional character, Wuchang, and her journey of seeking the truth. Watch 18 minutes of exclusive Wuchang: Fallen Feathers gameplay to see it in action. This gameplay also features English subtitles. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is currently in development and is planned to release in 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tails of Iron - Official Launch Trailer

RPG adventure Tails of Iron releases today, showing off more of its fierce souls-like combat in its launch trailer. Created by indie developer, Odd Bug Studio, players will embark on a dangerous journey as fearless protagonist, Redgi the Rat. Players will need to master its challenging battles against the villainous Frog Clan, and will have the chance to explore its beautiful hand-drawn biomes along the way. Tails of Iron is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen versions of Tails of Iron have released with enhanced features, including native 4K resolution and 60FPS visuals. The game also makes use of the DualSense Adaptive Triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Plunder Panic - Steam Early Access Launch Trailer

Take a look at Plunder Panic, the 6v6 pirate-themed online multiplayer arcade game, available now in Steam Early Access. Plunder Panic is set to gain new modes and content during its time on Steam Early Access, leading up to a full 1.0 launch on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Outcast 2 Is Coming to PS5 20 Years After Launch of Original

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is officially coming and will soon be making its way to PlayStation 5 consoles. The title of the sequel speaks volumes, considering that it has been 20 years since the original game was launched to the gaming community. Thankfully for the franchise’s fans, THQ Nordic finally made the official announcement.The studio confirmed this news during their 10th anniversary event today.
VIDEO GAMES

