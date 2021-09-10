Giants' Donovan Solano: Nearing rehab assignment

Solano (illness) is expected to begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Solano has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 in late August. Previous reports indicated he could return to the active roster by the end of the weekend, but it looks as though the Giants would rather see him get into a few minor-league games first. Given that he's only been out for just over two weeks, he shouldn't need a lengthy rehab assignment, meaning he should be back on the active roster sometime early next week.