Those looking forward to the Horizon Forbidden West release date don’t have too much longer to wait for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and Sony continues to fan the hype with the latest look at the different editions that are available. Those hoping to pick up a Forbidden West Collector’s or Forbidden West Regalla Edition, however, have noticed something missing from these pricey packages: a physical disc. Instead of tangible media, buyers will receive a steelbook display case that will sit empty, with a digital download for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon: Forbidden West. Though this isn’t the first instance of a collector’s edition of a game being released without a physical copy, fans have been quick to voice their discontent and question the decision.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO