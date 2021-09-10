Rome Police Pull Over To Do Something Amazing With Kids Selling Iced Tea

It is that time of year, pumpkin season! Surprisingly, pumpkins have way more uses than you could ever imagine. Every store you go into has pumpkins on full display. When you walk into some of the grocery stores in the Utica-Rome area, you instantly see pumpkins. Pumpkins have so many more uses than just carving them into scary faces or using them for pies. With how healthy these gourds can be for you, there are many edible ways to use them too. Along with the fact that pumpkins literally will last for months, they can be used for decoration as well.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO