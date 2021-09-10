CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Increased Risk Of Dementia For Parents, Grandparents Of People With ADHD, Study Finds

Cover picture for the articleParents and grandparents of people with ADHD are more likely to experience dementia than those with children and grandchildren without the disorder associated with inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, a large study conducted in Sweden found. “The findings suggest that there are common genetic and/or environmental contributions to the association between ADHD and dementia. Now we need further studies to understand […]

