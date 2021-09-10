JOB ALERT: UPS hiring over 3k for holiday season in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – NO HIRING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – The United Postal Service (UPS) says it’s hoping to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees in the Houston area support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. The full and part-time seasonal position will primarily be for package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. UPS says it will offer package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. The package delivery company also says it offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.