CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

JOB ALERT: UPS hiring over 3k for holiday season in Houston area

By Tyler Gibson
cw39.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – NO HIRING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – The United Postal Service (UPS) says it’s hoping to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees in the Houston area support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022. The full and part-time seasonal position will primarily be for package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. UPS says it will offer package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. The package delivery company also says it offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

cw39.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Holiday Season#Kiah#The United Postal Service#Ups
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy