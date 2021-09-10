Activists Formed A Human Bike Lane To Call For Safer Streets For Cyclists: ‘Why Do We Have To Wait For Someone To Be Killed?’
LOGAN SQUARE — Activists formed a human bike lane Thursday night on Logan Boulevard as they protested for an overhaul of Chicago’s biking infrastructure. The protest was organized by Better Streets Chicago. Its members gathered at the intersection at Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue at the Kennedy Expressway to highlight the dangers faced by bicyclists in Chicago, as a driver hit and killed 32-year-old Kevin Clark at the intersection earlier this summer.blockclubchicago.org
