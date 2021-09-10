The Dream Of A Postseason Without The Yankees And Red Sox Is Still Alive

It will likely be a wild finish between the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays to see which of the three teams will earn the two AL Wild Card spots. Entering play on Thursday, the three teams were each tied in the standings and all eight games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. That means a ticket to the postseason for any of the three clubs is virtually a lock to come through the Wild Card (Tampa Bay has a 98.1 percent chance to win the division, per FanGraphs).

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO