TECNO has confirmed it is set to launch the Camon 18 Series this October. And the company has gone ahead to confirm that a device in the series, perhaps the Camon 18 PRO/Premier will debut the Mediatek Helio G96 chipset, at least in the African market. Which is a tad confusing given the Zero X is expected to be launched in September and is said to come with the same processor.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO