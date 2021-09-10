Gamer beware, ultra-realistic VR is a philosophical minefield for humanity

Old World, 2021's best new strategy game, borrows its most radical mechanic from Microsoft Word. Hit Ctrl-Z, and you can undo any action. Typically this is a function reserved for typos, but developer Mohawk Games gives us the power to turn back time across warfronts, city districts, and rural pastures. Did you send out a battalion of spearmen to the wrong sector and muck up your adjacency bonus? Undo. Did you misread the defense integers and accidentally sacrifice a settler in a profoundly stupid way? Undo. Did you decide your heir was going to study philosophy when, on second thought, maybe he'd be better as a mathematician? Undo. Literally every action in Old World can be immediately rolled back with no consequences. The game will not call you a nincompoop for your tactical blunders, nor will it dock your score of any points at the end of the era for the amassed Ctrl-Zs. In Old World, everybody makes mistakes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO