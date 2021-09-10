Editorial: Our United States

Relations between the United States and Europe go back a very long way. Most of the country’s citizens are of European origin, and it was waves of European migrants who allowed it to reach the critical mass for nationhood. Many of those ties were strengthened during the American Revolution. Washington’s army was converted from an inchoate mass of volunteers into a real fighting force thanks to the efforts of the German Baron Von Steuben, who came to be known as the “drill master” of the army. French noblemen such as the Marquis de Lafayette and the Vicomte de Rochambeau played a key role in the success of the American revolutionaries. And final victory owed a lot to the presence of a French fleet under the command of the Admiral de Grasse. The bonds between the United States and France were cemented through the diplomatic work of statesmen such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.

