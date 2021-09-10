CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hair Masks You Need for Shiny, Lustrous Locks

By Olivia Wohlner, Editorial Assistant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our humble opinion, a conditioning mask a day keeps the bad hair days away, and this duo is what we’ve been reaching for with every shower to combat flyaways and frizz. Introducing the Revive + Shine Duo, which consists of the keratin-infused treatment Chemical Conflict ($30) and the nutrient-rich treatment Pollution Assault ($30). This powerful pair—the products are sold separately online but will come together in this week’s installment of Free Gift Friday—will rejuvenate strands and transform them from dull to silky in just one use.

