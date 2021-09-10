CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after spitting on Florida gas station clerk

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
MARATHON, Fla. – A Maryland man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly spitting on a gas station clerk in Marathon.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 34, is facing charges after the clerk at the Shell gas station on Overseas Highway reported him to deputies around 3 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee told deputies the man came into the gas station wearing a paper Burger King crown, talking to himself and pacing around.

When the clerk asked him to leave the 34-year-old allegedly spit on the employee before leaving in a black Cadillac.

When deputies found the Cadillac driving south on US 1 near mile marker 30 Hillard sped away reaching speeds of 79 mph, investigators said.

The first deputy lost sight of the Cadillac but another spotted it near mile marker 16 and Hillard stopped, according to MCSO.

The gas station clerk quickly identified Hillard as the man in the gas station.

When deputies asked Hillard why he fled from a traffic stop he allegedly said he thought he was heading in the right direction to get out of Monroe County to avoid arrest.

Hillard was taken to jail. He is facing charges of battery and fleeing & eluding.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

