Nickle is the next up on that NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert screen. Backed by a live ensemble put together by Denaun Porter, Royce 5’9″ debuted this performance during National Recovery Month to celebrate his ninth year of sobriety. During his set, the man with the rocket launcher (kudos if you get the reference; you are officially old) performed tracks from 2018’s Book Of Ryan (“God Speed,” “Anything/Everything”), 2016’s Trust The Shooter mixtape (“Dead President Heads”), and — of course “Boom.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO