Foreign Policy

Overseas experts say Xi-Biden talks send positive signals to world

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning took a phone call from his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, and the two leaders had candid, in-depth and extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-U.S. relations and relevant issues of mutual interest. The in-depth communication concerning the...

CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden asks for early talks with Macron amid submarine row

US President Joe Biden has requested early talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, France said on Sunday, in an apparent effort to mend fences after a row over a submarines contract sparked rare tensions between the allies. The announcement came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected French accusations that Canberra had lied about plans to cancel the contract to buy French submarines, saying he had raised concerns over the deal "some months ago". Australia's decision to tear up the French deal in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Sunday that there would be a telephone conversation between Biden and Macron "in the coming days" at the request of the US president.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Xi's reluctance to head overseas leads to speculation

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): China's President Xi Jinping's reluctance to head overseas has led to speculation on his health conditions as well as can create diplomatic consequences for Beijing. Xi has not moved out of his country for the last 600 days now. He last went on a trip...
CHINA
Shropshire Star

President Xi yet to commit to Cop26 climate change talks, says Sharma

The Cop26 president said he is ‘very, very hopeful’ Beijing will send a negotiating team to the international summit in Glasgow. Chinese President Xi Jinping has still not committed to attending the Cop26 international climate change talks in Glasgow, the British minister chairing the conference has said. Cop26 president Alok...
WORLD
Reuters

Beijing steers around Biden’s nuclear subs

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China has formally applied. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, shortly after the United States and the United Kingdom decided to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to contest Beijing’s naval assertiveness. It’s cheeky for President Xi Jinping to try to enter a trade pact specifically designed by frustrated U.S. trade negotiators to contain Chinese state-owned enterprises. The leader may not even be willing to make the concessions that would persuade sceptical trade partners like Japan to admit it. But that might not be the point.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden-Johnson announcement: Leaders unveil nuclear AUKUS alliance to curb China

Boris Johnson has announced a new national security alliance with the leaders of the US and Australia in an attempt to counter China‘s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.The prime minister spoke alongside US president Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison to unveil the AUKUS partnership, which will see the three countries share expertise on issues such as cyber warfare and artificial intelligence.China was not mentioned in the live briefing but there was frequent reference to the changing situation in the region and it follows tensions between Beijing and Australia in recent months.The alliance will work “hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Johnson said.The joint announcement has also confirmed that the US will provide a nuclear-powered submarine to Australia, with Scott Morrison’s government abandoning a $90bn submarine deal with France.
WORLD
Reuters

White House says ongoing discussion with China on Biden, Xi engagement

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden on Tuesday denied a media report that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for...
POTUS
Arkansas Online

Biden calls China's Xi about ties

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency. Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden talks with Chinese leader Xi — but doesn’t discuss COVID-19

President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, where they discussed competing national interests — but didn’t get around to discussing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a readout from the White House. The US administration said the leaders of the world’s two preeminent global powers “had a...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Inside Biden's call with Xi

President Biden used a call with Xi Jinping on Thursday night to test whether personal diplomacy with the Chinese leader can make more progress than the meetings among subordinates, who have been snubbing and rebuffing Biden's aides. Driving the news: The call was the first between Biden and Xi in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Aukus pact is a sign of a new global order

France is furious. Theresa May is worried. The announcement of the new Australia-UK-US alliance (Aukus) and the ditching of a previous French-Australian submarine deal has led France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to term the pact “a stab in the back”, while the former British prime minister is concerned about Britain being dragged into a war over the future of Taiwan.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2017 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Update: Xi sends congratulatory letter to China Quality Conference

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the China Quality Conference, which opened Thursday in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. Noting that quality is an important guarantee for production and life for humanity, Xi said in the letter that...
CHINA

