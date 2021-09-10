CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden blasts GOP govs as 'cavalier' to kids' health

Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at a Washington, DC middle school Friday, President Joe Biden blasted some Republican governors as “cavalier” for resisting his call for sweeping new federal vaccine requirements he hopes will finally contain the surging delta variant. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Blasts#Gop#Republican#Ap Archive
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Arizona lobbyist says Stephanie Grisham told her election fraud claims were bogus

A prominent Arizona lobbyist said former White House press secretary and veteran Arizona politico Stephanie Grisham told her that the fraud rumors that gained traction after the 2020 election were false. POLITICO Playbook reported Wednesday that lobbyist Gretchen Jacobs texted Grisham on Dec. 12, a little more than a month after the election, to ask […] The post Arizona lobbyist says Stephanie Grisham told her election fraud claims were bogus appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Gate City

Biden hits GOP over vaccine requirements

President Joe Biden slammed Republican opposition to vaccine requirements as "the worst kind of politics" in remarks about his economic proposals and efforts to defeat COVID-19. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f6855e4a00e442e08e37cbd8af19c8f7.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Gate City

Biden: We are at an inflection point right now

President Joe Biden says the country is at an "inflection point" and we need to set the country on a new path where everyone benefits from the economy. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/12dca8422a4a4a59b8000bfc411674dd.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general, including Florida’s Ashley Moody, are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy