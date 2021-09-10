CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoa: Let’s Break Down the ’The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
 9 days ago
The Matrix Resurrections trailer has plunged us back into the creepy, thrilling, beautiful, terrifying world of the Matrix. Why is Keanu Reeves’ Neo back inside the Matrix? Why doesn’t Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity recognize him? Is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing the young Morpheus? A reincarnated Morpheus? Why are Neil Patrick Harris’ glasses blue? How do we get a coffee at Simulatte? We have so many freaking questions!!!

