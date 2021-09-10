Weekend predictions

The GenesPage 247Sports staff predicts this week’s Southeastern Conference winners and losers. Mike Nemeth (13-1 last week, 13-1 this season) I kind of have a rule in athletics: you have to show me before I believe you. Whether that’s 5 star players who have yet to take a collegiate snap, or a team that should be better than it showed. The latter is the case here. I need to see Mississippi State play like it’s capable for four quarters before I believe it can beat a good N.C. State team.