The Ashland County Baby Beef Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. It consists of 4-H and FFA members, as well as youth-elected leaders sworn in with a yearly vote as well. They meet for a couple of different enriching events each year, including farm tours and meetings, and every time the club gets together is a learning experience for anyone taking a steer to the fair. Questions and concerns are always taken by an adult committee person for advice and information.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO