Leica BLK ARC Camera Allows Robots to Better Navigate the World

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeica Geosystems has announced a new reality capture camera device for robots like Boston Dynamics’ Spot that is designed to improve autonomous navigation. Leica Geosystems may use the Leica name and logo, but it hasn’t been directly associated with Leica Camera AG in some time and is currently part of Hexagon AB, a publicly traded Swedish global information technology company that specializes in hardware and software digital reality solutions.

