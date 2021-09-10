Leica BLK ARC Camera Allows Robots to Better Navigate the World

While the technology you hold in your hands has undoubtedly advanced in recent years, one thing which can sometimes feel like it’s lagging behind is battery life. Try taking video, using your GPS navigation and Googling best restaurants near to your current location and it won’t be long before you’re getting the inevitable “Low Battery” alerts flashing up on your screen. When this becomes a reality and a power outlet isn’t nearby, it’s time to call on one of the best multi-charging power banks. Multi-charging power banks provide you with a way to charge multiple devices on the go. No matter...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO