Scooter Braun buys $65M Brentwood mansion amid divorce

Justin Bieber was just named the Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The singer-songwriter, who released his sixth studio album in March of this year, was nominated among a slew of other A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. While accepting his Moonperson award, Justin took a moment to acknowledge the weight of this past year, as well as thank those who have made a huge impact on his life. While he didn't have much to say on the topic of what he referred to as "this COVID thing," he was a bit more verbose when it came to thanking his wife, Hailey Bieber.

