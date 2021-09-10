CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooter Braun buys $65M Brentwood mansion amid divorce

By Sarah Paynter
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun is “shaking it off” in a new Los Angeles mega-mansion. Former Taylor Swift music rights owner Scooter Braun dropped $65 million on a modern palace in Brentwood on Aug. 31, according to Dirt. The massive purchase comes just over a month after he filed for divorce from his...

nypost.com

Popculture

Hailey Bieber Clears Air Around Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumors

Hailey Bieber cleared the air about rumors that her marriage with Justin Bieber is on rocky ground. After a video from Las Vegas appeared to show Justin yelling at Hailey, the model told Demi Lovato in their latest podcast episode that there is no truth to the rumors that Justin mistreats her. The comments came just a few days after the two appeared at the 2021 Met Gala together.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin shuts down claims husband Justin Bieber ‘mistreats’ her

Hailey Baldwin has shut down claims that her husband Justin Bieber “mistreats” her.The model, 24, called the rumours a “big fat narrative” during an appearance on Demi Lovato‘s podcast, titled 4D With Demi Lovato.“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’, and I’m just like, it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”She said that Bieber, 27, is “extremely respectful” and makers her “feel special every single day”, adding: “When I see [rumours that suggest]...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Scooter Braun's $50 Million 'Sheep In Wolves Clothing' Legal Battle With Former Goldman Sachs Business Partner Will Be Fought Out Of Public Eye

Scooter Braun's ongoing divorce isn't the only legal battle he's going through. Radar has learned that months after Justin Bieber's manager was called a "sheep in wolves clothing" by a former Goldman Sachs partner and sued for $50 million, both parties have agreed to keep their ongoing lawsuit out of the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

HYBE America CEO Lenzo Yoon Talks US Launch, Pacts With UMG & Scooter Braun

In February, Big Hit announced a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group focused around music and technology. A month later, the company rebranded Big Hit as HYBE to encompass its system of music labels, tech platforms, and educational, video and gaming services. Then in April HYBE acquired Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $1.05 billion, which was celebrated by the likes of BTS, Justin Bieber, and J Balvin.
BUSINESS
Teen Vogue

Justin Bieber Wins 2021 VMAs Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber was just named the Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The singer-songwriter, who released his sixth studio album in March of this year, was nominated among a slew of other A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. While accepting his Moonperson award, Justin took a moment to acknowledge the weight of this past year, as well as thank those who have made a huge impact on his life. While he didn't have much to say on the topic of what he referred to as "this COVID thing," he was a bit more verbose when it came to thanking his wife, Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
Las Vegas Herald

Hailey shuts rumours that Justin mistreats her

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently shut down rumours that her pop star husband Justin Bieber mistreats her, saying it is so out of touch with reality that it's laughable. Hailey slammed the critics in an interview with singer Demi Lovato on the latter's '4D' podcast this...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

LeBron James Sells Brentwood Park Mansion for $19.6 Million

Click here to read the full article. After first bouncing onto the market with a $20.5 million asking price about six months ago, LeBron James has officially sold his Brentwood Park mansion, one of two Brentwood estates he owns. Records reveal the property, which hasn’t been occupied by the NBA superstar for several years, went for $19.6 million in an off-market deal to Hon “Alexander” Shing, founder of the privately-held, L.A.-based real estate investment firm Cottonwood Management. The sale netted King James a lot of money, but it’s also a technical loss — a whopping $1.4 million less than the $21...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi, But Not Kylie Jenner, During VMAs Acceptance Speech As They Expect Baby #2

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!. After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards have wrapped up for another year, with Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Travis Scott among those crowned winners at this year’s ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was hosted by Doja Cat, who also performed her singles ‘Be Like This and ‘You Right’, and took home the award for Best Collaboration with her SZA-featuring single ‘Kiss Me More’.
MUSIC
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."
MUSIC
TVLine

X Factor Singer Freddie Combs Dead at 49 — Rewatch His Incredible Audition

Freddie Combs, a minister who gained notoriety for competing in the second season of Fox’s The X Factor, died on Friday, Sept. 10 at the age of 49. Combs famously received four yeses from the show’s judges for his audition, an incredible rendition of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which he dedicated to his wife Katrina. According to Combs’ public obituary, he died after battling a “brief illness,” while TMZ reports kidney failure as his official cause of death. “Freddie is survived by his wife, Katrina (Kay) Combs, parents Leslie & Nancy Rife, sisters Carrie Rife, Kristina (Andrew) Boggs and nephew Colin...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Flies From The Ceiling In Epic VMAs Performance As Hailey Baldwin Dances From Her Seat

Justin Bieber kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, following a five-year absence, and his performance may be one of his best ever. Justin Bieber went into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the most nominations out of anyone — seven, to be exact — so we weren’t too surprised to hear he’d be performing. But we had no idea he’d knock our socks off while doing so! Justin, who performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, hasn’t performed the show since 2015, so it was his first time back on the VMAs stage in six years. Obviously, it was a special moment for both the singer and his fans, and we don’t think anyone watching walked away disappointed.
CELEBRITIES

