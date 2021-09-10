CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Chaturdays 39: Does Xbox need a Marvel hero and where is Silent Hill with Samuel Tolbert

By Miles Dompier
windowscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor episode 39 of Xbox Chaturdays we'll be joined by Windows Central's very own Samuel Tolbert to answer essential questions like does Xbox need a Marvel Hero, and where is Silent Hill? We'll also be touching on Alan Wake Remastered, the Knights of the Old Republic remake, Xbox's latest acquisition, and so much more! If you're eager to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune in to Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

Journey into the bizarre with Struggling on Xbox and PlayStation

Thought times were hard? You ain’t seen nothing until you’ve spent some hours with Struggling on Xbox and PlayStation. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PS4, Struggling comes to console via the Frontier Foundry and Chasing Rats Games teams as it looks to provide Xbox and PlayStation players with what could well be the ultimate struggle.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Mix crosswords with sudoku as Alphaset by POWGI comes to Xbox

How can you solve a crossword if there are no clues? Well, just like in Alphaset by POWGI, you mix in a bit of sudoku to help. Previously available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and the good old PS Viita, Alphaset by POWGI is the latest ‘… by POWGI’ title to hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with full next-gen optimisation coming about for the latter of those.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

5 upcoming Xbox releases to get excited about

New hits for the Xbox are coming thick and fast in the next few months. Whether it’s the return of some old favourites, or some interesting, mysterious new games, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. Here we give you the lowdown of five of the most exciting new releases to...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Windows Central#Central Gaming#Xbox Game Pass
thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: Is It Coming to Xbox?

Deathloop is just under a week away, meaning fans can finally jump into the shoes of Colt and take on eight different targets (alongside a rival assassin) if you have any hope of breaking free of this loop. Using all sorts of powers and your trusty weapons, you’ll have to use your superior thinking and strategy if you’re to take out all eight assassination targets in time. If you’re excited about the title, you may be wondering if it’s releasing on your favorite black and green console. No need to worry though, as we’re here to answer if Deathloop is coming to Xbox platforms!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Releases New Controller With Upgrade

The newest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller is releasing today, and it comes with a perceptible upgrade you may want to know about if you're in the market for a new controller for the latest Xbox machines. Officially dubbed the "Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition," the new controller runs at the standard $69.99 price point and for the most part, it's identical to every other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller bar its color scheme. That said, unlike the other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers it comes rubberized grips.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox?

Forspoken is the upcoming fantasy RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions previously known as Project Athia. The game is expected to be a story-driven action RPG set in an ambitiously large and beautiful world. More information about the game's release and story were revealed during the PlayStation Showcase on Sept. 9. The game's main character is Frey and the showcase also gave fans a glimpse of what she is capable of.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Movie theaters needed a hero. Marvel delivered.

The fate of movie theaters remains very much up in the air, given continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. But Disney and Marvel’s decision to make “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exclusive to theaters paid off in a big way this past weekend. The film shattered Labor Day weekend records, demonstrating that folks will still show up if you give them something worth seeing — and take away the option to watch it immediately at home.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
trueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: We Are The Caretakers

We Are The Caretakers caught our eye during the Xbox Indie Showcase with its bright, futuristic aesthetic and its strong focus on conservation and nature themes. It’s out in Early Access already on Steam, where it had a positive reception, and is set to join Xbox at some point in the future. Its intriguing blend of themes and genres raised a lot of curiosity, and so we reached out to developer Heart Shaped Games, when creative director Scott Brodie was kind enough to chat to us about We Are The Caretakers.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Travel From Earth to Heaven on Xbox

For a minute we thought that EpiXR Games had thrown out yet another of their Aery games. But From Earth to Heaven takes a different tack, one that ditches the flying and lets us jump around forevermore. Available to purchase and download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, EpiXR...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Interestingly, Tales Of Arise Doesn't Support Smart Delivery On Xbox

We came across something interesting today - Tales of Arise does not support Smart Delivery on Xbox. Now, before you panic, you'll still get both versions of the game for the same price, but it's distributed in a unique way. Our physical copy of the game arrived today, feeling heavy...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Marvel's Wolverine Coming to Xbox?

As part of the 2021 PlayStation Showcase Sony and Insomniac Games revealed the development of Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac has already earned a solid reputation for making superhero games thanks to their incredible work in the Spiderman series. Given that Insomniac Games is also currently developing Marvel's Spider Man 2, which...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Knights of the Old Republic Coming to Xbox?

During their most recent PlayStation Showcase, Sony confirmed that a Knights of the Old Republic remake is under development. The game is being made by Aspyr who has an impressive list of previous Star Wars games under their belt. The new Knights of the Old Republic is meant to modernize the game to bring in new players while keeping what dedicated fans loved about the original intact.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

You need to play the best mafia RPG on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

Crime is cool. Not in real life (usually) but across our various gaming fantasies crime is treated with far more romanticism than, say, the reality of DNA testing pubes. Heists, capers, and assassinations run rampant throughout some of our most beloved titles. And why shouldn’t they? Games thrive on escapism, so it's no surprise law-abiding gamers have made the Grand Theft Auto franchise such a smashing success.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

You Don't Need Ten Rings To Win This Custom Shang-Chi Xbox Series X

If you enjoyed Marvel Studios’ latest superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and have been seeking an Xbox Series X, the stars have aligned for you. Microsoft has partnered up with Marvel to release a custom Ten Rings-themed Series X that you can possibly call your own via a new sweepstakes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy