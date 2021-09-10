Xbox Chaturdays 39: Does Xbox need a Marvel hero and where is Silent Hill with Samuel Tolbert
For episode 39 of Xbox Chaturdays we'll be joined by Windows Central's very own Samuel Tolbert to answer essential questions like does Xbox need a Marvel Hero, and where is Silent Hill? We'll also be touching on Alan Wake Remastered, the Knights of the Old Republic remake, Xbox's latest acquisition, and so much more! If you're eager to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune in to Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!www.windowscentral.com
