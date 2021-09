MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a former first responder who rushed to ground zero to help, opened up about the experience. “I remember the cloud, a big gray cloud, I remember thinking it was a scene out of a bad movie,” said Shaya Gutleizer, who went on to talk about the moments before the towers fell. “Someone kinda passed a patient on to me, it was New York City Firefighter and he had a gash on his head. We put him in an ambulance and as the ambulance pull off and we turned around to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO