CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Game Prediction: No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoQbX_0bsHy9v900

Texas A&M thought it had a legitimate argument last year to make the College Football Playoff, but they fell just short of a bid. This season, they're trying to make that decision easier on a national selection committee. It largely could come down to how they play against Alabama and whether or not they can get into the SEC title game, but a non-conference road win against a Pac-12 team could help fortify their resume.

Here's how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks things will play out in Denver:

TEXAS A&M at COLORADOSaturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-17.0)

O/U Total: 50

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 35, Colorado 17

The Aggies season-opener against Kent State wasn't necessarily in jeopardy, but five turnovers against a MAC team is concerning. On a side note, I think Kent State actually has a pretty decent team, but that's neither here nor there. If A&M played like that last week against a Power 5 opponent, they may have started the season with an ugly L.

Colorado is okay I suppose, but I'm not sure they're going to be able to control the line of scrimmage enough to run the ball they way they'd like to. I think this game has a really dangerous spread if you're planning to head to the betting window. Aggies win, gamblers sweat it out.

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 24, Colorado 16

Quarterback Haynes King threw three interceptions in Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State, which would have probably haunted the Aggies against a Power 5 team. He’s going to need to play better this weekend.

That said, Colorado’s offense is too reliant on the run game and Texas A&M’s defensive front will negate that. They’ll kick a few long field goals in the altitude to keep the game close, but the Buffaloes don’t have enough weapons to keep up.

Brett Hiltbrand: Texas A&M 34, Colorado 16

There are only a few programs with deeper pockets than Texas A&M and that school's donors are really hoping this is the season where all of that, uh, giving pays off. Jimbo has a top five team at the moment and they looked solid in their opener. Colorado will be pesky to other teams throughout the season, but I don't see it happening in this one. I believe the degenerates call this one a "cover toss up" and I tend to agree.

Caleb Spinner: Texas A&M 27, Colorado 12

The contest between the Aggies and the Buffalos only continues the streak of mismatched games happening this Saturday. The No. 5 Aggies cruised past Kent State last weekend, and sit in the rankings next to some pretty big names. Meanwhile, the Buffalos managed to score five times as many points as Northern Colorado last weekend, but playing one of the contenders in the SEC will most likely prove disastrous.

Add to this the fact that Texas A&M is no doubt playing this entire season with a chip on their shoulder after being excluded from the College Football Playoff last season, and you have the making of a blowout in favor of the Aggies.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Aggies#Colorado Buffaloes#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec#Pac 12#Texas A M#Kent State#Mac#Texas A M 24#Texas A M 34#Texas A M 27#Buckeye Forums
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
858
Followers
714
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy