Leland, IL

Leland School District Moving to Remote Learning for a Week Over COVID-19 Exposure

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leland School District had an emergency day off Friday and will be moving to remote learning for the next week because of COVID-19 exposure, the district confirmed. Superintendent Jodi Moore says the shut down is happening because around 20 to 25 percent of the district population has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined because of a positive case. Moore says the district and the LaSalle County Health Department are still working on contact tracing.

Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Leland, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Lasalle, IL
#Covid 19
