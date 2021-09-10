Leland School District Moving to Remote Learning for a Week Over COVID-19 Exposure

The Leland School District had an emergency day off Friday and will be moving to remote learning for the next week because of COVID-19 exposure, the district confirmed. Superintendent Jodi Moore says the shut down is happening because around 20 to 25 percent of the district population has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined because of a positive case. Moore says the district and the LaSalle County Health Department are still working on contact tracing.