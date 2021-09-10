Thomas “Gerald” Moore passed away Sunday, September 5th, 2021 at the age of 65. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and everything to anybody that was blessed to meet or know him. To those who did know him well, can attest he was a smart and talented man, and was an amazing role model for his work ethic which was admired and respected by all of those in his field. He was the most selfless and giving soul, and wanted nothing but the best for his family, especially his wife and sons, as well as his sisters and late mother.