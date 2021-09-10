CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Thomas “Gerald” Moore

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 9 days ago

Thomas “Gerald” Moore passed away Sunday, September 5th, 2021 at the age of 65. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and everything to anybody that was blessed to meet or know him. To those who did know him well, can attest he was a smart and talented man, and was an amazing role model for his work ethic which was admired and respected by all of those in his field. He was the most selfless and giving soul, and wanted nothing but the best for his family, especially his wife and sons, as well as his sisters and late mother.

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Houston, TX
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Tomball, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Seattle#Classic Rock#Harley Davidson#Gilbane Building Company#Memorial Service
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy