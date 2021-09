Anna van der Breggen has withdrawn from the World Championships time trial on Monday 20 September, claiming she doesn't have enough energy to perform to her best. Van der Breggen, who is the reigning champion of the World Championships time trial after winning in 2020 at Imola, therefore won't be defending her title on the 30.3 kilometre course that finishes in Bruges. The Netherlands also won't be able to call up a replacement for the 31-year-old, because she had her own personal starting place as the defending world champion.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO