One never knows what they’ll find at an independent games exhibition. There are great new twists on old ideas, crazy genre-blending experiments, addicting bit-sized romps and games that entertain through sheer absurdity. We found all of these and more at BitSummit 2021 and just had to share a few more of the most interesting below. These could either be the best of the show or just somewhat interesting; it all depends on one’s gaming tastes. Still, they’re all at least worth a closer look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO