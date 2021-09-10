Arts Ed NJ Video Documents that Arts Education is Essential Through the Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — Not only is the Boch Center hosting performances Saturday at the Wang and Shubert theatres, but it is also making some history in the process. It will be the first performing arts center in Boston to offer on-site rapid COVID-19 tests. The Boch Center will be offered them to those attending Saturday’s performances. Testing will start at 6:45 p.m. in the Wang Theatre reception area to the right of the main theatre entrance. There is a $30 charge for rapid tests on site, and results become available in 15-30 minutes. Anyone attending a performance must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Masks are also required. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are playing at the Wang Theatre Saturday, and Manuel Turizo is performing Saturday at the Shubert Theatre. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO