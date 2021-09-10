CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Ed NJ Video Documents that Arts Education is Essential Through the Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, N.J. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Arts Ed NJ, the performing arts affiliate for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), has just released the video “Beyond the Boundaries: Arts Education through a Pandemic.” In this six-minute documentary, arts teachers and students make an objective yet visceral case for the foundational importance of artistic expression and arts education to young people’s well-being, development, and self-esteem during and after the Covid-19 crisis. The video will premiere on Facebook and YouTube on September 10th at 6 pm ET with a live virtual red-carpet countdown.

www.timesunion.com

